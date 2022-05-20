Monterrey has many things to rethink in the face of Liga MX Clausura 2022. The Monterrey team failed this semester both in the local tournament and in the Club World Cup. The board hired Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the most successful coach in the club’s history, after firing Javier Aguirre. However, despite a rebound, the results did not come.
Looking ahead to the next semester, the Rayados board must consider the departure of several elements that have not made the cut to represent the team and add footballers who serve as true reinforcements. The role of goalkeeper continues to be one of the positions with the most criticism. Esteban Andrada came as a solution to occupy the place under the three sticks, but the Argentine team has registered several blunders.
In this context, the future of goalkeeper Hugo González is up in the air. The soccer player severely criticized by the Monterrey fans still belongs to the institution. During the last year he was on loan at FC Juárez, but his loan has ended and he will have to deal with the Monterrey board to find out what his next destination will be.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, Hugo González will not report with the other Monterrey players on May 30. According to a report by Canal 6 Deportes, this is because González’s contract with the Bravos expires until June 15. In this way the Mexican goalkeeper will have a few more weeks to think and decide what his future will be.
In recent weeks, a possible arrival in Pumas, Toluca or even Chivas de Guadalajara has been rumored. The option of the Red Devils was completely ruled out after the signing of Tiago Volpi.
The future of Hugo González is not entirely clear. Pumas would bet on Julio González as their starting goalkeeper for the following season and so far the plans for the goal of the Sacred Flock are unknown.
