The novel between Carlos Salcedo and Tigres has not yet ended. The Mexican central defender wants to leave the club and the UANL team is willing to let him go. However, Toronto FC’s offer for the 28-year-old has been insufficient for the feline board. The “Titan” was not considered by Miguel Herrera for the match of day 3 of Liga MX against Pumas.
The operation, a few days after the transfer market closes in Mexican soccer and in a large part of the world’s leagues, is stalled. According to information from the Mediotiempo portal, the negotiation is stopped because Yeferson Soteldo, a footballer included in the exchange in exchange for Salcedo, did not want to sign with the cats.
According to this report, the Venezuelan winger would be demanding more money from the Tigres board, this after the interest of clubs such as Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro for his services. Both directives hope that the operation will end up closing at the end of the week.
Yeferson Soteldo will have to give up his expectations for the operation to come to fruition or Toronto FC will have to offer close to 4 million in the event that the purchase of Salcedo is direct. ‘El Titán’ has been ruled out by the UANL team and was not even part of the welcome dynamic for Igor Lichnovsky.
