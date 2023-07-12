The Colombia women’s team will have for the first time an official jersey for the World Cup in Australia – New Zealand, where he will play the world cup between July 20 and August 20, 2023.

There, the soccer players will compete in the Group H, along with Germany, Morocco and South Korea, with whom they will have their initial match.

In this edition, the sports brand Adidas presented the collection inspired by the biodiversity of the contesting countries with the motto ‘Football is in our nature’, (Football is our nature), last March.

The jerseys, which are part of the away kit, belong to Argentina, Colombia, Germany, Japan, Spain, and Sweden, having launched the eye-catching designs of Costa Rica, Italy, and Jamaica earlier this year.

Colombian clothing is inspired by Caño Cristales, one of the most characteristic tributaries of the country for its beauty of incomparable color. The mixture of yellow and red tones can be seen through its crystalline waters, making this a great spectacle, which is why it is known as ‘The river of the gods’.

In this sense, the sports brand honored the natural wonder with a shirt in which blues, yellows and pinks predominate, together with the shield and the traditional three yellow stripes on the shoulders.

“In his sketch inspired by Caño Cristales, different shades of blue, yellow and pink shades predominate, alluding to the colors of this iconic place present in one of the green lungs of Meta,” reported the Colombian Football Federation, FCF in your portal.

Given the design, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, stated that he hoped it would be liked by both the players and the fans who have faithfully followed the path of the soccer players.

“That Adidas designs an exclusive jersey for the FIFA Women’s World Cup fills us with happiness and I am sure that the players will feel very identified with this new outfit, as well as we hope that it will be to the liking of the fans who support our Senior Women’s Team”Jesurún said in a statement.

This clothing, made with ‘HEAT.DRY’ technology to keep players cool during matches, It is available in the official stores of the sports brand, as well as on its website at a cost of 250,000 Colombian pesos.

The garment, which was already worn for the first time by the players in the friendly match against Italy last April, will have its great debut on July 25, when the Colombians face the Republic of South Korea at the Australian stadium, Sydney football stadium.

