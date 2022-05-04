Florian Thauvin has been one of the most decisive players for Tigres throughout Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The French winger raised his level after a disappointing semester last year. In the regular phase of the championship, the attacker recorded three goals and four assists over 16 games.
On the last day of the regular season, Thauvin was injured. The former Olympique de Marseille player came on as a substitute at minute 66 in the match against Atlas de Guadalajara. Through social networks, the UANL team confirmed that the winger presented a grade one fibrillar rupture on the back of the left thigh.
Due to the injury, the world champion with France in 2018 was left in doubt to play the quarterfinal phase of Clausura 2022. According to a report by the newspaper El Norte, the UANL team hopes to have the French soccer player back to play the quarterfinals.
This weekend Chivas, Pumas, Monterrey, Atlético de San Luis, Puebla, Mazatlán, Cruz Azul and Necaxa will look for four tickets to enter the league. The first legs of the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals will be played between May 11 and 12, and the return matches will take place between May 14 and 15.
Tigres qualified for the quarterfinals directly after finishing second in the general table. In the event that all the locals win their respective playoff duels, the UANL team would face off in this instance against Monterrey.
