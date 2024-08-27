The imminent reading of the sentence to Daniel Sancho for the alleged premeditated murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, Possible sentences and appeals and compensation to the victim’s family are some of the key issues pending in the case against the Spaniard in Thailand.

The sentence against Daniel Sancho, 30, will be released on Thursday, just over a year after the crime was committed on the Thai tourist island of Phangan on August 2, 2023.

These are some of the key points at the end of the trial against the accused.

1. How will the sentence be read?

The same judge who has been handling the case from the beginning, and whose identity has not been revealed, The court will read the sentence at a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. on August 29 that could last up to three hours, according to sources close to the case who told Efe.

Both the defense and the prosecution will receive a copy of the sentence at a hearing in which, in principle, only the judge will speak, sources at the Samui Provincial Court, where the hearing will take place, told Efe.

Daniel Sancho Photo:YouTube: Antena 3

Their access will be restricted and decided at the last minute by the judge, and in principle The defense attorney, the prosecutor, Sancho himself and his parents, the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho and the investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, as well as staff from the Spanish embassy will attend.

2. The penalties that Daniel Sancho could receive

During the trial, held behind closed doors in the same court from April 9 to May 2, The prosecution maintained that Sancho planned the murder, while the defense argued that the death of the 44-year-old surgeon was due to an accident during a fight in which the accused defended himself from an alleged attempt at sexual assault.

Prosecutor Jeerawat Sawatdichai presented dozens of pieces of evidence and witnesses, including the purchase of knives and a saw, to show that Sancho planned the murder and dismemberment of Arrieta, 44, whose remains were found in several places in Phangan, including the sea, in the days leading up to the crime.

This is the garbage dump where Arrieta's body parts were found. Photo:EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE

Thailand’s penal code provides for prison sentences of between 15 and 20 years, life imprisonment and the death penalty for murder. Section 289 specifically provides for the death penalty for premeditated murder, although the country tends to reduce the punishment and rarely applies it.

Involuntary manslaughter, on the other hand, is punishable by between 3 and 15 years in prison.

Of the three charges against Sancho -premeditated murder, concealment of the corpse and destruction of foreign documents-, the Spaniard has only accepted the second, for the dismemberment of Arrieta, punishable by up to one year in prison, while Thai law provides for up to six years in prison for the third.

3. Possibilities of appeal

During the reading of the sentence, a one-month period will be set for the parties to decide on the appeals. which could be extended depending on the judge, they told Efe from the court.

The appeals are submitted in writing to the Samui court without witnesses or appearances, so Sancho will no longer have to appear in person, with the option of up to two appeals (one to the Court of Appeals and another to the Supreme Court), a process that usually takes about a year.

4. Compensation to Edwin Arrieta’s family

As part of the ruling, The sentence will include the compensation that the accused must pay to the victim’s family, who lives in Colombia and will not travel to Thailand for the sentencing.

The Arrietas’ Thai lawyers, Mettapon Suwancarern and Nattha “Lak” Jongratwanin, During the trial they submitted a request for 30 million baht (about 790,000 euros), calculated on the basis of the economic damage caused to the parents by the death, a very high compensation for Thailand that the judge could adjust.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian murdered in Thailand. Photo:Twitter @DPalomino10

5. Possible transfer of Daniel Sancho

Payment of compensation is a sine qua non condition for Sancho to be able to request transfer to Spain, which is only possible if he is not sentenced to capital punishment and after at least four years. Both Spain and Thailand would have the right to reject it.

If Sancho were to receive a final sentence of more than 15 years in prison, he would have to be transferred from Samui prison to a higher security prison in the Southeast Asian country. Most prisoners sentenced to death are held in Bang Kwang prison in Bangkok.

For now, Daniel Sancho’s defense team said on Tuesday that they trust the Thai justice system in view of the reading of the sentence on Thursday. Meanwhile, actor Rodolfo Sancho visited his son in prison on the Thai island of Samui on Tuesday before the verdict was announced.