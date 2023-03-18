One of the basic appliances in a house is the fridgethat is why on this occasion we will tell you what the secret button that these devices have that helps to avoid the accumulated water and bad odors.

As we mentioned before, the refrigerator is one of the basic household appliances in a house, since it is where food that requires refrigeration is stored in order to be preserved.

Just as salt was for many years the main preservative in perishable foods, today edible products such as dairy, meat, and fruits and vegetables They need to be refrigerated in order to remain suitable for consumption.

However, despite the importance of refrigerators in homes and restaurants, they are often the appliances that are cleaned the least, which causes them to begin to accumulate bad odors.

Given this, it is important to keep in mind that refrigerators have a secret button that helps prevent water from accumulating inside them, while avoiding bad odors and, therefore, diseases it can harbor.

Even if the family takes it upon themselves to clean the refrigerator in the house from time to time, this does not prevent water from accumulating and, with it, in addition to the unpleasant odors, the appliance looks bad.

Secret button for refrigerators to avoid accumulated water and bad odors

In general, all refrigerators are equipped with a secret button whose function is to prevent water from accumulating inside them, while also preventing bad odors.

The secret button we are talking about must be inside the appliance, more specifically in the bottom part of this. This button causes the liquids or water that is produced inside to be expelled into a container that is on the outside of the appliance, but that automatically evaporates, so it is not necessary to empty it.

secret refrigerator button it’s basically a holeand to work properly it must be completely unobstructed.

To check that the button is in optimal condition, it is advisable to disconnect the device and once the space is located, insert an elongated plastic or a wire that is not very hard to verify that the passage is free.