This is one of the most important and anticipated raffles of the year. The probability of winning an award in this event it is a 5%. All you need is for luck to be on your side.

In the Lotería del Niño all eyes are on the main prizes. One of the most notable is the second prize. And it’s no wonder. The amount it distributes can change your life.

Before the draw begins, we review what the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 is, how much money can you take and all the necessary information so you don’t miss anything.









Where did the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2024 win?

In the Lotería del Niño 2024, the number awarded the second prize was 89634. This played entirely in Móstolesin the Community of Madrid.

Second prize of the Children’s Lottery 2025

The second prize number of the Lotería del Niño is made up of five digitswhich come out of the drum randomly. Therefore, you just need luck to be on your side to become one of the lucky ones.

First prize: 2,000,000 euros per series and 200,000 per tenth

Second prize: 750,000 euros per series and 75,000 per tenth

Third prize: 250,000 euros per series and 25,000 per tenth

What is the probability of winning the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025?

If a single tenth is played, the probability of winning a prize in the Lotería del Niño 2025 is 5%. With the second prize the probabilities are lower, just as they are with the first prize. There is only one option out of a hundred thousand (0.001%).

How much money do you win with the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025?

The second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 distributes a total amount of 750,000 euros per series. This is equivalent to 75,000 euros per tenth and 3,750 euros for each euro played.

As we have already seen, the chances of winning the second prize in the Lotería del Niño are minimal. However, we have a second chance. This is thanks to the approximations.

Prizes for approximation, tens and hundreds to the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025

The numbers before and after the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 deliver 610 euros per tenth. 100 euros are also paid to each tenth of the other 99 numbers of the first prize hundred. The same thing happens with the second and third prize hundreds.

Approaches to second prize (previous and subsequent numbers): two prizes of 610 euros per tenth.

Second prize hundreds : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth.

Last three figures of the second prize: 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth.

How much money does the Treasury keep from the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025?

As with all lottery prizes that exceed 40,000 euros, the Treasury requires paying taxes 20% of the amount corresponding. In the case of the second prize of the Lotería del Niño, which awards 75,000 euros per tenth, it would finally remain at 68,000 euros to be received in full.

When is the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 collected?

There is a deadline to collect the money for the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025. You must be attentive because if you do not do it within this time you can lose the economic amount corresponding.

The total period is 90 daysthat is, three months. During that time, the lucky person can go to different banks to collect their prize, from the day after the draw and until before April 5.

Where is the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 collected?

The winner of the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 must go to an authorized financial institution by the State Lottery and Betting Society (SELAE). You will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding documentation.

How is the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 collected?

The second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 is a jackpot, that is, the amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. Therefore, this must be charged by check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

It should be remembered that if the winner does not have an open bank account At the time of collection, you will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.