And yes, the second most popular convertible in Europe is very surprising!

Which used to be the sign of economic prosperity and automotive joie de vivre, almost no longer exists: the affordable convertible. It was the ideal car for it. All volume brands had at least one in their price lists.

Nowadays there are still convertibles, but they are almost all expensive cars. It starts a bit with the BMW 4 Series, Audi A5 or the recently introduced Mercedes-Benz CLE.

Europe’s second most popular convertible

Among them there are only a few affordable convertibles and it will not surprise you that they include the most popular convertible in Europe. It’s not the Mazda MX-5, although that car did good business. 4,570 of them were sold in 2023, doubling the sales.

But what is the second most popular convertible in Europe? Well, here it is: the Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible! There are 8,732 copies sold this year. This makes it the second best-selling convertible on this continent. The most popular convertible in Europe is – as expected – the Mini Convertible. Of these, 13,750 were put away.

Successor unknown

It is not known whether Volkswagen will continue the T-Roc convertible. Despite being the second most popular convertible in Europe, it doesn’t amount to much at all. Volkswagen sold 111,855 normal T-Rocs.

Volkswagen is currently mainly developing new electric cars. There is therefore a very good chance that the next generation of VW will let this model die.

Through: Automotive News Europe and Engine1

Read more? These 9 sporty four-seater convertibles are actually dramatic!

This article This is the second most popular convertible in Europe appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#popular #convertible #Europe