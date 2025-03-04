In Spain there are some of the best peoples in the world To do tourism, and among the more than 8,000 locations in the country you can find numerous rural wonders that are often recognized in International Awards. The last municipality to have been awarded is in the south of the Iberian Peninsula: it is one of the most special villas in the country and has been declared as one of the more cozy on the planet.

This recognition has arrived in the Travel Review Awards organized by the Booking company, in which the precious Cazorla town, In the province of Jaén, it has erected as the second most hospitable in the world. The Andalusian town so beautiful is, therefore, the most welcoming in Spain, and on the planet only exceeds it in that aspect the Far Villa de Sigiriya, in Sri Lanka. This incredible Jienense municipality also combines a sublime heritage with an extraordinary natural environment.

Cazorla, the great jewel of the province of Jaén

Photograph by Cazorla, in the province of Jaén TRDINA ROUT

In the 13th edition of these awards more than 360 million opinions Booking users about the hospitality of destinations, as confirmed by the platform itself, which highlights the fact that Cazorla “Combine history, culture and nature.” This Jienense town is one of the most incredible in all of Andalusia, since its Historic center of the Middle Ages It is a real wonder.

Among all the fascinating architectural heritage of Cazorla stands out the impressive Yedra Castle, It is imposing on the Salvatierra hill since the twelfth century (in the same place is the Castle of the five corners, that is in ruins). Nor can you stop visiting what remains of the Church of Santa María de Gracia nor to walk through its incredible street framework full of white houses and stately buildings, which make the town an incredible place.

Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas Natural Park Getty images

Another aspect that Booking has highlighted about the municipality, how could it be otherwise, is the exciting Natural Park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas, the largest protected environment in all of Spain and that is an ideal enclave to perform Hiking routes and enter the purest and most spectacular nature of the Iberian Peninsula. Therefore, it is not surprising that the users of the platform are amazed with the Andalusian people.





Other very cozy peoples around the world

For Booking customers the most cozy people on the planet are Sirigiya, in Sri Lanka, although in addition to the town of the Asian country and the Spanish village they have also highlighted other locations around the world such as Urubici (Brazil), taupo (New Zealand), St. Augustine (United States) or Orvieto (Italy).

Sign up for the Newsletter and receive in your mail the best proposals to travel in Spain and the world.