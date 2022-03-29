Tigres UANL are sub-leaders in the general classification of the Clausura 2022 tournament, after playing 10 days (they have a pending match corresponding to day 9 against Pachuca, who are the leaders of the tournament) and have 23 points derived from seven victories, two draws and a loss.
In such a way that the San Nicolás de los Garza team will play seven games in April, corresponding to their seven remaining games in the regular phase prior to the Liguilla.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The feline team will begin its activity in the month of April this coming Sunday, April 3, when they receive the Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles Club on matchday 12 and later they will play during the week in the ‘Bella Airosa’ the pending match of date 9 against the Tuzos de Pachuca .
Three days later, on April 10, they will face Gallos Blancos de Querétaro as a visitor on date 13. On April 16, they will receive the Diablos Rojos de Toluca at ‘El Volcán’ in the match corresponding to day 14. .
Approximately 72 hours later, the pupils of Michael Herrera They will have to visit Aguascalientes to face the Rayos de Necaxa on date 15.
While, on the penultimate date of the championship they will have to receive the Águilas del América at the University Stadium on April 23 and on the last day they will have to visit the red and black Atlas team in Guadalajara on April 30
#schedule #Tigres #UANL #month #April
Leave a Reply