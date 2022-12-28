Cruz Azul Femenil announced its calendar for the Clausura 2023 in the Liga MX Femenil, which will start on Friday, January 6, 2023, and in which the cement team will seek to be the protagonist.
The Women’s MX League reported that the 17 rounds will take place from January 6 to May 15, while the Final Phase will take place from May 18 to June 5. Meanwhile, the organization pointed out that during the tournament there will be two FIFA Dates, in February and April.
The debut will be next Saturday, January 7, when the team makes its presentation in the competition, with the duel against the Águilas del América at the La Noria facilities. The game will also be the debut of Nicolás Morales as technical director.
01/07: Eagles of America
01/16: Tijuana F
01/21: Atlético de San Luis
01/31: Mazatlan
02/04: UNAM Cougars
02/10: Monterey
02/26: Atlas
03/04: Queretaro
03/13: Necaxa
03/18: Leon
03/25: Juarez
03/30: Tigers
04/16: Puebla
04/23: Gudalajara
02/05 Santos Laguna
05/06: Toluca
05/12: Pachuca
In its first week of preseason, Cruz Azul Femenil announced that they would not continue on the team: defender Andrea Sánchez, midfielders Ana Patricia Becerra and Hireri Velázquez. And two weeks before the start of the tournament, the departure of two more players was made official: Karla Riley and Mirelle Arciniega also leave the team.
#schedule #Clausura #Cruz #Azul #Femenil #play
Leave a Reply