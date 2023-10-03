Huila is sinking further and further down the relegation table. He couldn’t beat Monday Equity, game that ended tied 1-1.

The play that draws attention occurred when in a controversial action one of the ball boys prevented the visiting team from scoring.

Not believing

Johan Rojas, midfielder from La Equidad, arrived at the local area with good chances of scoring and a ball boy damaged the play: he threw a ball onto the playing field and prevented Rojas from kicking into the goal. To the referee Alexander Ospina his dick fell off at that moment.

After picking him up, Ospina expelled the ball boy and resumed the game with a dropped ball, amid strong protests from the players. Equity.

“What they did is rude. We have to play against all these things, the penalty and now this,” Rojas told Win Sports +.

What will happen?

The regulation is clear, but in fact there would not be a delicate sanction, but it will not remain that way either.

Article 78 of the regulations warns the following:

Other infractions of a club. It constitutes an infraction punishable by a fine of five (5) to twenty (20) minimum legal monthly salaries in force at the time of the infraction, when the club in question engages in any of the following behaviors:

a) To the visiting club that presents itself with a uniform that does not correspond to that determined by the DIMAYOR in the case of professional football or the tournament organizer.

A ball boy damaged La Equidad’s victory. Photo: Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast

b) To the local club that does not use the main uniform registered or authorized by DIMAYOR or the tournament organizer.

c) To the local club that refuses to fill out the game sheet first.

d) To the club that, without authorization from the tournament organizer or without just cause accepted by the referee, modifies the official time of the match, delays its start or continuation or does not appear in a timely manner for the protocol events.

e) To the club whose players, members of the coaching staff or officials display messages or advertising without authorization from the event organizer during the formal events.

Diego Corredor, coach of Huila, criticized the referee’s added time after Millonarios’ agonizing goal. Photo: Archive EL TIEMPO – Néstor Gómez. TIME

f) To the club that does not comply with the provisions established by the championship organizer for the development of the matches, security and identification protocols, competition awards and any other provision of a regulatory nature in relation to the match or sports show.

g) The conduct of the ball boys that in any way interrupts, hinders or delays the normal process of the match. The same sanction will be imposed in the case of members of the medical staff, the technical staff, delegates and players who promote the conduct described above by the ball boys, or in any other way interfere with the normal development of the match.

In the Colombian tournament that determination has already been presented. And it was precisely in a La Equidad match.

On that occasion, the Bogotá club was fined five million eight hundred thousand pesos ($5,800,000) for incurring the infraction described in literal g) of article 78 of the CDU of the FCF; in the match played for the 12th date of the BetPlay League DIMAYOR II 2023, against the club Cali Sports Association.

The Committee learned of the facts constituting an alleged disciplinary infraction through the referee’s report.

I. CONSIDERATIONS OF THE COMMITTEE

1. The Match Referee reported: “at minute 78 the ball boy Miguel Angel Amaya He was expelled for not carrying out his function correctly on the field of play” (sic).

