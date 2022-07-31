Vinícius Junior has become in just one year one of the best footballers in the world. His first seasons at Real Madrid were not easy at all, as the player could not reach his highest level and little by little he was beginning to get frustrated to the point of being unable to define clearly on the simplest occasions.
He began to be treated as an overrated footballer who Real Madrid had awarded a contract well above his performance. A year later the story has completely changed. Real Madrid is concerned because the carioca is already one of the best players on the planet and his salary is not in line with his benefits. There are 311 registered soccer players who receive a greater amount of money. Only in the Spanish first division, where he is undoubtedly one of the best, there are 57 higher salaries.
The skilled winger of the canarinha receives 3.2 million euros a year and has a contract until June 2025 in which an unattainable termination clause was stipulated: 750 million euros.
Luckily for the white team, everything seems to indicate that Vinicius has no intention of leaving the merengue entity. The footballer is happy at Real Madrid and sees himself capable of continuing to triumph at what has been the most important club of his career so far.
Florentino Pérez will have to work little by little to propose in the near future a renewal offer that is irrevocable for the Brazilian pearl. The footballer has “girlfriends” in all leagues, so convincing him to continue at Real Madrid may not be as easy a task as many predict.
