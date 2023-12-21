Large cities are usually the most attractive to live in because they offer advantages such as multiple sources of employment, activities of all kinds, gastronomy and nightlife. However, there is an important point to consider, and it is the crime that occurs in a higher percentage compared to the smaller towns, and as an example we can mention Florida.

The insurance company MoneyGeek conducted a study to determine What are the safest cities in the United States? and discovered that in the largest ones the crime index has been increasing; while small towns offer a better quality of life in terms of tranquility for citizens.

According to the company, more than 50,000,000 Americans live in cities and small towns that, considering the crime rate and the cost that crimes represent for citizens, are the safest places.

According to his report, Most of the safest small towns and villages are in the northeast, while the least safe cities are mainly distributed in the south. According to your analysis Oviedo, Florida, is the safest small city in the state where the cost of crime per capita is US$202.

What's in Oviedo, Florida, the safest town in the state?

Just 32 kilometers northeast of the city of Orlando, Oviedo has a rural atmosphere, It is even common to find chickens wandering around the historic center of the city.

According to the Florida tourism website, Oviedo's roots date back to 1865 when settlers settled along the shores of Lake Jesup. Today it is a growing city with a small town atmosphere.

Visitors and residents can enjoy attractions such as airboat rides, visit the farmers market offering local products, as well as extensive cuisine and access to various national parks.

The impact of the crime rate on citizens

Beyond the peace of mind that living in a safe place can generate, according to the MoneyGeek report, the Crime takes an emotional and economic toll due to the loss of property and services needed by victims, police officers and criminals, so those who live in places with higher crime often pay higher insurance rates.

According to the report, the average cost of crime in small cities was US$1,155 per capita in 2022, with violent crimes costing more than US$1,000 per capita and property crimes, on average, US$132. Even so, the Small cities and towns have 48 percent lower crime costs than large cities.

MoneyGeek concluded that five safest small cities and towns in America are: