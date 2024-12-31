The Finnish authorities have confirmed that they will search an oil tanker suspected of having participated in the EstLink2 sabotagean underwater electricity cable that connects Finnish territory with Estonia and which reported failures on December 25.

Specifically, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) is going to inspect the tanker ‘Eagle S’a Cook Islands-flagged ship currently anchored in Helsinki after being accused of participating in sabotage of the aforementioned infrastructure.

Traficom will thus try to determine whether respected international navigation standards. This comes after Finnish researchers found suspicious drag marks in the area where EstLink2 is located this Monday.

As detailed by the Finnish authorities, this inspection will be carried out as soon as the ongoing police investigation allows.

What is the Russian ‘ghost fleet’

It is not the first incident of this type that has been recorded in the area and concern is growing over the security risks it may pose. the so-called Russian ‘ghost fleet’a series of cargo ships now used by Russia to avoid international sanctions on its main sources of income. The ‘Eagle S’ was supposedly transporting gasoline from Russia to Egypt.

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Kaja Kallas, has promised that the Twenty-seven They will adopt “more forceful actions” to reduce the “risks” that these types of boats involve. “The Russian ghost fleet threatens the environment and finances Russia’s war budget,” Kallas warned.

In this sense, the former Estonian prime minister has indicated that The latest “sabotages” are not “isolated incidents”but are part of “a deliberate pattern” that aims to “cause damage to the digital and energy infrastructure” of the entire continent.