This is the route through the Aragonese labyrinth underground in the heart of Teruel

The entrails of the Earth keep revealing surprises that say a lot about man’s past, but at the same time they offer unusual beauty spaces that invite them to travel them, a spectacular combination to which it is difficult to resist. They are arcana places that exercise an attraction to everyone, children and adults, specialists and profane, obtaining each one after their visit an indelible memory and a complete satisfaction.

One of those hidden places underground is perhaps one of the most unique in Spain, for its beauty, for the fascination it produces and for its archaeological and geological interest.

These are the Molinos crystal caves, in Teruel, a seductive name that encloses, since its discovery in 1961, a no less seductive geological treasure, a chest full of surprises for the visitor.

The Grutas are offered to the visitor’s gaze as a labyrinth under the Aragonese earth, of a purity of what keeps the secrets of nature, something that is embellished by its karst configuration that has made this nature sculpted this underground treasure of wonders for thousands of years.

Stalactites that extend their fingers as if wanting to touch the earth, stalagmites that make the reverse route to the roof as wanting to touch the roca sky, and the most surprising, eccentric stalactites, which, challenging gravity, drop by drop, year after year, they expand parallel to the ground or in the most unsuspected directions, wearing next to the others prolongs for all the rooms of this underground labyrinth.

Touring their stays and galleries leaves the viewer’s visit, which, mute before the wonders that nature hides, can only respect that telluric silence that the Arcana secrets keep. The temperature and sound of the small alterations offered by water and humidity put the soundtrack to a magical visit in the heart of the Bajo Aragon.

Upper Cretaceous

Located in Teruel, 970 meters above sea level, the caves have been sculpted by the changes of sea level since its constitution in the upper Cretaceous. Water has shaped a unique geological set of limestone, marga and sand, which offers its rocky show to the gaze and knowledge of those interested in revealing the intimacy of the earth.





Mill glass caves, as the name implies, are a set of cavities. Declared a natural monument, they are composed of several ‘rooms’, each with its characteristic denomination: the Virgin, the Manila manton, the bridal cake and the well of the desires, all of them derived from their capricious shapes.

Leisure and culture, in this way, shake hands and converge in a magical space, a window to the past and inside the earth where the visitor is impressed by the karst whims and wiser of how it entered.

It is not a coincidence. Precisely its beauty is due to the main characteristic of Karst’s formations: the malleability of their materials, which make them be sculpted with patience by water. Plaster, limestone, dolomites … They are soluble and offer the base material so that time and nature chise their sculptures and design their rooms. Not even the most runaway imagination could imitate the creativity and originality of the reasons that are prisoners of the stone.

Access to caves

Mill crystal caves are open every day, from 10.00 to 13.30 and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To visit them, an entry is required (telephone 978 85 80 04), which costs 8 euros, which are reduced to 5 in the case of children between 5 and 12 years, retirees and groups.

Given its attractiveness and the influx of public, and incidentally to avoid unpleasant surprises, the visitor is recommended to reserve the ticket with sufficient anticipation, especially in high season that is when more curious meet in these cavities.

A labyrinthine window

This Turolense labyrinthine ensemble is framed in the Molinos Cultural Park, which has become a must to know the past and geological history, and is a source of pride of this Spanish province that is delighted to offer tourists and travelers their secrets.





Looking at that window, it is usual to find scientists and speleologists, but it is not necessary to be a specialist to enjoy them, it is enough to be curious and an open mind to the enriching discovery. Curious travelers, visitors who love cultural leisure are those who are admitted to this limestone maze in the community of interests.

What the rock can tell us has been collected by archaeologists, who have proven for the remains found that in the heart of Teruel, underground, mammals inhabited the landscape made 100,000 years.

Among the remains there are pieces of great singularity as the jaw of the Molines man, considered the oldest hominid piece found in Aragon with an antiquity that goes into the night of the times: 5,100 years.

More leisure in the area





Whoever approaches the Grutas can take advantage of the trip or the stay to enter through other spaces that make up the offer of leisure and culture of these places. Teruel offers, in addition to underground caves, tours of archaeological deposits with vestiges of the ancient Iberian culture of the area. It is what is known as the Route of the Iberians in the Bajo Aragon.

A getaway to these underground enclaves, with beautiful geological formation and loaded with pass, as well as surface routes through the vestiges of pre -Roman and Iberian Spain are an invitation seductive enough for the curious to spend part of his time.

Mill glass caves will never disappoint those who interfere in their hidden cavities.

To visit caves and travel routes, it is previously recommended to inform yourself on the official tourism page of this fascinating Spanish province: Turismobajoaragon.com