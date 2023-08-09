Feyenoord is already assured of the group stage of the Champions League, but four Dutch clubs are still trying to survive the preliminary rounds. What does the route of PSV, Ajax, AZ and FC Twente look like towards the group stages? This site breaks it down for you.

PSV

PSV will play in the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Sturm Graz, which was defeated 4-1 in the first leg on Tuesday evening. With that, the people of Eindhoven are with one and a half legs in the play-off round for the Champions League. Last Monday it was announced that Rangers FC or Servette is the opponent.

PSV will play the first game and the return at home, provided Sturm Graz does not set up in next week’s return. If the Austrians still continue, PSV is already certain of a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

Ajax

Ajax only enters during the last qualifying round of the Europa League and therefore only needs to beat one opponent to reach the main tournament. During the draw last Monday, the team from Amsterdam was linked to the winner of the game between FC Astana and Ludogorets. Astana won the first game of that diptych yesterday 2-1. The play-offs will be completed at the end of August.

A win means that Ajax is preparing for the group stage of the Europa League. In the event of a defeat, Ajax is guaranteed a place in the Conference League. Ajax first plays on August 24, the return in the Johan Cruijff ArenA follows a week later.

AZ

For AZ, the European adventure starts tomorrow with an away match against Santa Colombo (Andorra). If the Alkmaarders win that diptych, Pascal Jansen’s team will compete in the conference league play-offs against Arouca (Portugal) or SK Brann (Norway). A defeat in the double meeting means immediate elimination and no European football.

FC Twente

Sem Steijn shot FC Twente to the third preliminary round of the Conference League last week, by deciding the game against Hammarby twice. Twente will play against Riga FC from Latvia this week and already know what the last hurdle towards a place in the group stage looks like: the winner of Fenerbahçe (Turkey) or Maribor (Slovenia) is the last opponent after a victory over Riga.

Feyenoord

National champion Feyenoord was the only Dutch club that did not have to play a preliminary round to qualify: the champion of the Netherlands is assured of a place in the biggest club tournament. Because Manchester City won the Treble, the Rotterdammers are even in pot 1 during the draw. As a result, Feyenoord avoids the champions of the largest football countries.

