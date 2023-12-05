With the 4-0 victory over Belgium, the Orange Lionesses managed to take a giant step towards the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday evening. The team of national coach Andries Jonker ends up at the top of group 1 of the Nations League, at the expense of Sarina Wiegman’s England. This means participation in the Final Four of the Nations League, where two Olympic tickets will be distributed early next year.

