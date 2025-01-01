2024 has revitalized the romantic comedy with bets as enjoyable and original as Anyone but you, a box office hit; The idea of ​​having you, signed by Prime Video; or the series Nobody wants this, of Netflix. Although it is an undervalued genre, especially in the sybaritic and prejudiced circuits, it never goes out of style and is liked by almost all audiences. After all, who doesn’t want to have a good time watching a romance with a happy ending?

In 2025, tragicomic love affairs (because, let’s face it, a good ‘rom-com’ has a large dose of humor, but also heartbreak) will return to the screen and, among all of them, one produced by Netflix and Sony Pictures is destined to steal our cinephile hearts.

The streaming giant will adapt People we meet on vacation, the best-selling book by the American author Emily Henry. Goodreads Award for best romantic comedy and absolute phenomenon on TikTok worldwide, this novel lands on streaming with the endorsement of Taylor Jenkins Reid, writer of Everyone loves Daisy Jones and The seven husbands of Evelyn Hugo, who assures that Henry is “the author you can’t miss.”

Brett Haley (Violet and Finch) directs the film, with two budding stars, Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane), in the skin of the protagonist couple. This is everything we know about the bet that will make you fall in love in 2025.

‘People we meet on vacation’: synopsis

Poppy (Bader) and Alex (Blyth) are nothing alike, other than they were born in the same town in Ohio. What’s more, throughout the book, they themselves confess how incompatible they are in many ways. She is a free spirit, an adventurous and talkative thirty-something who works in New York as a travel journalist. He is a lover of routine, a calm and responsible thirty-something who works as a teacher in his hometown. However, they have always shared a unique connection.

They met 12 years earlier in college and, for a decade of friendship, have shared a trip every summer. The story, narrated by Poppy, begins in the present in which they have not spoken for two years after an incident during a summer getaway to Croatia. The young woman, tired and disillusioned with a life in which she has already achieved all her goals, admits that the last time she was happy was on that last trip with Alex and decides to write to him to propose a new journey.

The plot intersperses chapters about their current reunion in Palm Springs, California, with others that take us to their past trips in chronological order. From Vancouver Island to Nashville, New Orleans or Tuscany, we learn more about their history, their special relationship, their summer meetings, the fear of the attraction they have always felt, their other loves and the people they met as vacation.

In the end, the question that always haunts them is: is the genuine love they feel for each other the germ of their great love story? And if so, will they let it grow?

‘People we meet on vacation’: cast

“I’ve been quite worried about who would play these characters,” Emily Henry confessed to Netflix. Luckily, she is pleased with the choice of Tom Blyth and Emily Bader: “I couldn’t be more sure that my readers and many more who don’t even know the book are going to completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex.”

What’s more, the author has stated that she has seen her chemistry tests over and over again “and I liked them even more each time”: “The first time I was laughing out loud and at the end I was very excited.” Below, we can see Bader’s enthusiastic reaction after discovering that she had landed the role of Poppy.

In addition to Blyth and Bader, the cast has well-known faces, especially from the small screen, such as Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Sarah Catherine Hook (The first death), Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Lukas Gage (You), Miles Heizer (For thirteen reasons), Alan Ruck (Succession) and Molly Shannon (Private life), inter alia.

It is unknown what the roles of these performers will be, but the plot has secondary characters with great weight in the story such as the parents of the protagonists; David, Alex’s little brother, who is getting married in Palm Springs; or Sarah, Alex’s on-and-off girlfriend, among others.

‘People we meet on vacation’: filming

The film is currently being filmed in various locations in the US and Spain. In September, the film moved to Barcelona, ​​although the Catalan capital does not appear in the plot and it is possible that the team used its landscapes to recreate other settings on the pages such as Croatia.

In October and November, production moved to New Orleans, one of the cities visited by the protagonists in the novel and where other places in the story have also been recreated.

Below, we leave you images and videos of the filming in both Spain and Louisiana that have been leaked online.

‘People we meet on vacation’: premiere

At the moment, Netflix has not confirmed the release date of the film, but it will most likely be released throughout 2025. Maybe in summer? We are looking forward to joining Poppy and Alex’s summer trips.

