The Prancing Horse already shines in a new jewel from the Maranello factory. Ferrariwhich had focused a good part of its recent efforts on the launch of the Purosangue, the first SUV in its history, has presented its latest convertible, the Ferrari Roma Spider, a car as elegant as it is sporty, inspired by the Italian style of the 50s and 60, the ‘New Dolce Vita’ in the 21st century.

Designed by the Centro Stile Ferrari under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, its sophisticated but relaxed lines at the same time show the historical context from which the new Ferrari convertible is nourished, whose great aesthetic difference is the redesign of its retractable roof .

Very inclined at the rear, Maranello sources explain that it has been necessary to rethink the geometry of the rear window of the car. “In the Ferrari Roma Spider this component is integrated into the structure of the top to stay next to it,” explains Ferrari. What his creative team has done is divide the base of the rear window into two parts: the lower part is an active carbon fiber spoiler that connects to the rear window, thus completing the striking design of the roof. “When the roof is retracted, the active spoiler is optically connected to the geometry of the roof and headrests,” notes the brand. This canvas is made “with a new special tailoring fabric which makes it even more refined,” they add.

Ferrari’s new convertible



ferrari







The roof is the most innovative part of the new Ferrari sports car, whose chassis derives from the Roma model —this is the cabrio of this car that was launched on the market in 2019—, although it adds solutions that are inspired by the Ferrari Portofino M. “The threshold, an element of fundamental structural importance, was developed specifically for the Ferrari Roma Spider, together with some elements for the installation of the hood and the windshield ring,” they point out from Maranello.

For the rest, in what has to do with its external appearance, the clean and classic Ferrari Roma Spider, which, as the brand points out, “has pure and elegant proportions and volumes that are inscribed in the Ferrari tradition with mid-engine. All this, with a contemporary and modern interpretation that can be seen in the final result of the design of the Ferrari convertible, where this interpretation of the hood, so novel and at the same time retro, dominates, since it is reminiscent of that of the 1969 Ferrari 365 GTS4 —the The roof, by the way, opens and closes in less than 14 seconds.

Inside the Ferrari Roma Spider



As for the interior design of the car, the line of the Roma is maintained. That is, it has two differentiated spaces for driver and passenger that integrate the rear seats and whose design is based on Ferrari’s seventies models.



Ferrari’s Roma Spider in detail



DR







What the designers of the brand have sought in the interior of the Roma Spider is to make the passenger is more integrated into driving. To do this, he has sought an almost symmetrical design for the double cabin, wrapping both cabins in a whole made up of the dashboard, the doors, the rear bench and the tunnel to the rear seats, which are rather testimonial, something like a configuration 2+2, essentially a two-seater that has the option of four passengers.

The frame of the Ferrari Roma Spider is completely digital, and features an 8.4-inch center screen that is partially floating between the dashboard and the tunnel. It brings together the functions of leisure, entertainment and air conditioning. In addition, Ferrari allows you to customize the car with a screen for the passenger where information is shared with the driver.

mechanical benefits



The Ferrari Roma Spider is heavier than the original Maranello design from which it was inspired. Its 84 kg, added to its chassis made exclusively of aluminum and its 620 hp V8 engineplace it in a class-leading power-to-weight ratio, as boasted by Maranello, which has equipped this new convertible with a DCT gearbox of 8 speed. “It guarantees excellent levels of comfort, mechanical efficiency and fun with its sporty gear change,” they say from Ferrari.

The aforementioned engine of the Ferrari Roma Spider, which was chosen ‘Best Engine of the Last 20 Years’ in 2018, offers a power of 620 CV at 7500 rpm. In addition, on a mechanical level, it also highlights the fact that the car is equipped with Variable Boost Management, a Ferrari-developed software “which varies the delivered torque depending on the gear used to enjoy an ever-increasing thrust, optimizing consumption,” explains the Italian factory.

What is achieved with this system is that when the gears of the car go up, the amount of available torque increases and this in turn allows limit consumption and emissions in high gears, they point from Ferrari. “Also, adopting increasingly higher torque curves in the lower gears to provide a constant push feeling,” they add.

Neither the price nor the release date are official yet to the Roma Spider market, the Ferrari sports car that recovers the canvas roof for the Prancing Horse.