China has presented its latest innovation in its fight against crime: a spherical robot capable of chasing potential criminals by land and water.

Known as Rotunbot RT-G, the machine is capable of defending itself against attacks by attackers and, thanks to its center of gravity, is unable to fall. It has already been tested in the commercial district of Zhejiangon the southeast coast of China.

The robot can intervene in dangerous areas, crossing lakes and rivers with easesince it has propellers.

The Rotunbot company said of the innovation: “The spherical robot moves smoothly and flexibly, it is easy to control and can be used on a variety of road surfaces; “The closed spherical shell has strong self-protection capabilities and is anti-rollover.”

“The robot uses advanced control algorithms inside to allow it move flexibly in a variety of settings. “The spherical robot is equipped with a variety of sensors and has a good function of detecting the surrounding environment,” they continue.

“Through real-time communication technology, the collected information can be stored and transmitted to the user’s control terminal, and intelligent security tasks can be performed, including patrolling streets and communities, rivers and lakesemergency rescue in dangerous areas, etc,” they say.

“The spherical robot has the characteristics of a spherical shape and the weight is mainly concentrated under the center of the ball, which has the characteristics of a drum. Therefore, it does not matter whether it is stationary or moving, There is no chance of it tipping over.“, they continue.

Rotunbot has GPS in its arsenal, cameras and sonarin addition to sensors that give it a “strong perception” of its environment.