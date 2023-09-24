If you are a lover of astronomy and cosmic phenomena, you are surely preparing for the solar eclipse that can be observed in Mexico on October 14, 2023 and will leave the nation in darkness, therefore, Quintana Roo, Campeche and Yucatán They will witness the eclipse in its complete phase, while the rest of the country will have partial visibility.

The eclipse that will leave Mexico in darkness, according to NASA, will begin as a “partial eclipse”which will be seen from 9:45 in the morning, and will end at 1:08 p.m., depending on the area from where you admire it.

Meanwhile, they will be able to have an “annular eclipse” show, starting at 11:22 in the morning, peaking at 11:24 and ending at 11:26 am Therefore, if you are interested in this event, we will tell you the recommendations that you should have.

The annular eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the center of the Sun, leaving only a ring of light around its edge. In this case, it is called “ring of Fire” due to the luminous appearance that is formed.

Total eclipses occur when the Sun, Moon and Earth align fully or partially, casting a shadow on our home planet and obscuring the bright side of our nearest star. Remember, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun during most of the eclipse without specialized eye protection.

What precautions must be taken to see an eclipse?

⦿ Do not look directly at the Sun even if you have sunglasses

⦿ Intense sunlight can permanently damage your eyes

⦿ Use eclipse lenses certified with the ISO 12312-2 label

⦿ Make sure the special lenses are in good condition and have no scratches or damage

⦿ Do not use normal sunglasses or other home methods, such as x-rays or photographic negatives

⦿ Suitable solar filters

⦿ Observe for periods of less than 30 seconds

