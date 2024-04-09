The first episode of the series aired yesterday The Island of the famousthe. Among the competitors of the new edition there should also be Tonia Romano, which however was absent. Vladimir Luxuria then spoke about health problems that would concern her.

Island of the Famous logo

Why is the woman in Honduras, despite being ill? Let's try to unravel this mystery!

The Island of the Famous: Tonia Romano is also in the cast of the reality show

The new edition of has officially started The Island of the famousthe first to be conducted by Vladimir Luxuria. The program created a lot of expectations in the previous days, which is why viewers were looking forward to the start of this format.

Tonia Romano

The pilot episode of the show was broadcast last night during which the contestants and the various commentators were introduced. He also appears in the cast Tonia Romano, famous for having been a soldier and for currently being Miss Mamma Campania.

A lot has been said about her participation, which is why many viewers couldn't wait to see her in action. Vladimir Luxuria, however, communicated that she herself would not be present in the broadcast as she was struck by a illness which would have delayed their entry into the game.

The absence of Tonia Romano: what happened?

Gossip: Known Gossip TV

We don't know exactly what happened to the woman, but she would already be present in Honduras, ready to enter the game as soon as her health allows it. Her illness probably struck her after her arrival on the island. For some, however, the mystery deepens, as Romano's loved ones would not be able to contact her to understand what happened.

Vladimir Luxuria

It is certainly nothing serious, as the production he would certainly have notified the family if they had suffered serious illnesses. The woman, who is now 37 years old, can't wait to get involved in this new adventure and we are sure that in the next episodes she will be introduced by Vladimir and she will be ready to show everyone her strength and her determination.

Island of the Famous, Tonia Romano announces her retirement: the announcement

The announcement of Tonia's abandonment from this edition of theIsland of the Famous. These were his words: