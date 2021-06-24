After much anticipation, Goku and Granolah they finally clashed in the most recent chapter of the manga of Dragon Ball Super. This is a fight fans have been waiting for weeks, and not only did we see it in action, we also have its winner. Here we tell you who it is, but yes, there will be spoilers obviously.

—– SPOILERS FOR DRAGON BALL SUPER ——

After his fight against Moro, Goku gained new abilities, specifically, the domination of the Ultra Instinct Perfect. He is clearly still unable to keep this power active for long, so instead he preferred to reserve his energy in the fight against Granolah, but that may not have been the best decision.

Unfortunately for Goku, Granolah revealed that she was not actually fighting him, but a clone of his. That is, a being that only maintains 50% of the power at most. Using a technique similar to that of Gogeta and Moro, Granolah almost defeated Goku as energy flows into the ground under your feet. When Granolah teamed up with his clone again, managed to defeat Goku in one fell swoop, proving that not even the Ultra instinct it was enough to face this new warrior.

In related topics, Vegeta I could be the one who manages to defeat Granolah and here we tell you why.

Via: ComicBook