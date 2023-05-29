Monday, May 29, 2023, 18:07



As happened in the Murcia City Council, where the PP achieved a resounding victory in the municipal elections of 28-M and José Ballesta obtained an absolute majority to become mayor of the city, the districts of the capital also left an outstanding victory for popular formation.

The PP won the elections in the territory of 61 of the 67 municipal boards, and in two thirds of them with an absolute majority. The PSOE only managed to win in 4 of them (Cañadas de San Pedro, Javalí Nuevo, Javalí Viejo and La Raya) and Vox managed to win in two (Baños y Mendigo and Era Alta). The PP took the rest, which shows the great victory in this 28-M in Murcia.