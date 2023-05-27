The weather is sunny and there is still no sign of the predicted rain around noon in Monaco. Where there is a problem, is at Alpine. Ocon falls silent in the tunnel. Quite dangerous, because you can hardly see from the outside that someone is standing still in the tunnel. Fortunately, the flag was raised and Ocon was eventually able to get his car running again.

The drivers push the limits more during this training. Verstappen scrapes the wall, but Russell also gives the wall a little kiss in the penultimate corner. In the end it is Hamilton who hits the wall with about five minutes to go and causes red flags. The third free practice in Monaco of 2023 will also be stopped early as a result.

Hamilton is also fined for speeding in the pits. Zhou even gets four fines this training for speeding. For the time being it seems that there will be no rain in qualifying. There is still some rain on the schedule for tomorrow.

Results third free practice Monaco 2023

01.Max Verstappen

02. Sergio Perez

03.Lance Stroll

04.Carlos Sainz

05.Lando Norris

06.Pierre Gasly

07.Charles Leclerc

08.Lewis Hamilton

09. Esteban Ocon

10.Valtteri Bottas

11.George Russell

12. Kevin Magnussen

13. Nico Hulkenberg

14.Fernando Alonso

15.Yuki Tsunoda

16.Zhou Guangy

17.Logan Sergeant

18.Alexander Albon

19.Oscar Piastri

20. Nyck De Vries

Timetable Monaco 2023

Saturday

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM