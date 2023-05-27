The weather is sunny and there is still no sign of the predicted rain around noon in Monaco. Where there is a problem, is at Alpine. Ocon falls silent in the tunnel. Quite dangerous, because you can hardly see from the outside that someone is standing still in the tunnel. Fortunately, the flag was raised and Ocon was eventually able to get his car running again.
The drivers push the limits more during this training. Verstappen scrapes the wall, but Russell also gives the wall a little kiss in the penultimate corner. In the end it is Hamilton who hits the wall with about five minutes to go and causes red flags. The third free practice in Monaco of 2023 will also be stopped early as a result.
Hamilton is also fined for speeding in the pits. Zhou even gets four fines this training for speeding. For the time being it seems that there will be no rain in qualifying. There is still some rain on the schedule for tomorrow.
Results third free practice Monaco 2023
01.Max Verstappen
02. Sergio Perez
03.Lance Stroll
04.Carlos Sainz
05.Lando Norris
06.Pierre Gasly
07.Charles Leclerc
08.Lewis Hamilton
09. Esteban Ocon
10.Valtteri Bottas
11.George Russell
12. Kevin Magnussen
13. Nico Hulkenberg
14.Fernando Alonso
15.Yuki Tsunoda
16.Zhou Guangy
17.Logan Sergeant
18.Alexander Albon
19.Oscar Piastri
20. Nyck De Vries
Timetable Monaco 2023
Saturday
Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Sunday
Race: 3:00 PM
#result #Monacos #training #session
Leave a Reply