In Liverpool, England, there are two twins from Cali who preserve a piece of Colombia. With an authentic seasoning, they have calmed the cravings of English, foreigners, Latinos, Colombians and even the palate of Luis Díaz’s family. They have received his wife Geraldine Ponce and his daughter with pandebonos, buñuelos, empanadas, carimañolas and even tripe, “so that they do not miss his native Guajira so much,” they point out.

They opened the restaurant in January this year but have been making a name for themselves in the Liverpool food industry for 8 years now. Photo: Courtesy Twins Flavor

And more than eight thousand kilometers from their country, no Colombian expects to find their flag raised in one of the main streets of the center of Liverpool next to a Kebab restaurant. The Twins Flavor It is the only Colombian restaurant in the city of The Beatles, where the smell of the empanadas, the aborrajados and the seasoning of Isabel and Alejandra Cadavid captivate anyone.

“Among the English, the favorites are empanadas. Here there is something very similar called beef pestry or chicken pestry, which is a puff pastry and they fill it. They always see it and say ‘I want to wear that,’” says Isabel.

Because of their accent, it is not easy to discover that the twins have lived in the old continent since 2006, when their entire family decided to move to Madrid to improve their living conditions. There they finished their high school diploma and studied Hispanic Philology. Only with an occasional nod and some Madrid words, they keep their Colombian identity almost intact.

With that Valle del Cauca charisma, they have become the twins of Liverpool, since eight years ago they arrived in the city to improve their English for three months and fell in love with the place. Little by little they became known in the hotel and gastronomy industry until they reached that tricolor corner that fills English life with color.

The sisters ran the first Latin American food festival in Liverpool

More than the Colombian restaurant, there were many illusions and hopes here, all the Latinos were expectant

But the road was long and they never saw it coming. In the Spanish capital, both wanted to work as language and literature teachers. Before, they had to do a master’s degree but upon finding a precarious job outlook, they concluded that learning a new language was the best way to open their path. On September 8, 2015, Alejandra went to Liverpool for three months and agreed to exchange with Isabel when she finished. But they never came back.

Cooking has always been a pillar in her family. Her mother had always made food to order for special dates in Spain. “Tamales, blood sausages, suckling pigs, everything to order for Christmas. I always got into the kitchen as a nosy. She told her: ‘Mom, can I help you chop or peel?’ And she kept telling me,” recalls Alejandra, who started working in an English restaurant. For her part, Isabel started washing dishes but soon, the manager of the place – who was Nicaraguan – offered her a job directly in the kitchen. Both became chefs for many years in some of the main restaurants in the English city such as The Old Bank, which used to be a former National Bank building built in 1920.

But the seed for the restaurant started three years ago when they tried to buy a house and were denied a mortgage three times. “We were head chefs, we had a good job, a permanent contract, a good income, we had no outstanding bills, but there was no way. It was traumatic. So we said ‘with that money, let’s invest in our restaurant,’ they say. Thus, on January 21, 2023, they opened The Twins Flavors in a red building that used to be a French cafe that did not prosper.

Nine months later, the place remains full of diners – especially Latinos – and has been reviewed in local British newspapers such as the Liverpool Echo. “This was the restaurant of the Latin community for the Latin community. More than the Colombian restaurant, there were many hopes and dreams here, all the Latinos were expectant, Ecuadorians, Venezuelans, Dominicans, it was everyone’s dream.”

Upon entering the restaurant, a hammock with the tricolor suspended from the ceiling greets visitors. It is there as a memory of his aunt’s childhood farm. There are coffee bean-shaped napkin rings, flags, turned hats, ponchos and carts hanging on the wall, and a whole decoration that was taken last December by his mother to the Basilica of the Lord of Miracles in Buga to bless the restaurant. . Upon entering, the atmosphere of the place leads you to a multi-regional Colombian mix.

This is what the facade of The Twins Flavor looks like Photo: Courtesy Twins Flavor

For years, Isabel and Alejandra had been cooking for their friends in Liverpool but the pandemic made them famous. When everyone was locked up, they cooked to order following in their mother’s footsteps. They also became leaders of the Latin community in the city: they took excursions to places like Manchester or Leeds, and coordinated tourist plans for everyone through a Facebook group that today has more than 2,000 members. Last year they created the first Latin American food festival in Liverpool which was repeated this year. “They came from various places in England, almost 300 people.”

This is how the twins left Hispanic literature to become promoters of Colombian culture and gastronomy in England. Every Sunday they offer a special menu: tray paisa, seafood casserole, ajiaco and now for the festivities they have buñuelos and other varieties. However, from Tuesday to Sunday they have an offer that includes everything from arepas, aborrajados, arroz con pollo to such Colombian products as supercocos, pony malta, pata jelly and even Colombian club beer. “Colombians throw away their food a lot. Several kids who do their studies here come and tell us, ‘you made my home here, you made me not miss Colombia so much.’ I almost start crying when they tell me that,” Isabel recalls.

Many English people have also discovered Colombian food. According to them, today the perception of the country has changed a lot and foreigners feel more attracted to try part of the national culture. “We Colombians have begun to have an impact. Before it was just Pablo Escobar and the cartel. But for some time now, Yerri Mina, James Rodríguez, Shakira, who have always been a reference, have been playing more here. Right now they say, ‘Are you Colombian? Oh like Luis Diaz’. That makes us very happy.”