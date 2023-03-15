Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 3:01 p.m.





In the Region of Murcia there is a great diversity of dishes and products to try: meatloaf, zarangollo, michirones, paparajote or Asian coffee are just some of the delicacies of the land. But there is a tapa that cannot be missing from an aperitif when the good weather arrives or on your gastronomic route if you visit any corner of this autonomous community: the seafood one. Foreigners are delighted with the flavor of the seafood, so much so that they come back. This is what has happened to the gastronomic journalist Mikel López Iturriaga, known as “El Comidista”.

The director of the channel ‘El Comidista’ from El País visited Murcia a few days ago to talk about gastronomy and comics at the Regional Library, which periodically receives well-known faces from different fields, such as Álex de la Iglesia, who will be there this Friday the 17th. Mikel does not lost the opportunity to eat a sailor. A tapa that he tried a few years ago in a bar in the Plaza de las Flores and that is perfect for him.

The journalist was so amazed by the cover that he has repeated it again. This time, Mikel has tried the seafood from the restaurant La Pequeña Taberna, located in Plaza San Juan, in the city of Murcia. A gastronomic experience that he has shared on his Twitter account: “La marinera, that brilliant creation of the human being.” Thus, he recommended his followers not to miss the opportunity to eat this tapa if they traveled to the Region. An opinion that has been subscribed in the comments of the publication by all those who have already tasted it. «The last time I was in Murcia I only had seafood. Addiction,” wrote one user.

The sailor, that genius creation of the human being. Here are the ones I had yesterday at La Pequeña Taberna (Murcia). pic.twitter.com/pB5dBhu4cD — Mikel López Iturriaga🏳️‍🌈 (@mikeliturriaga) March 11, 2023

My torrid romance with Murcian gastronomy continues, now thanks to Cierva’s cake from La Peladilla confectionery. It is sweet/salty, it is stuffed with egg and meat and it does not have a doe (apparently it is named after the politician Juan de la Cierva y Peñafiel). pic.twitter.com/Ie0vUtCTG9 — Mikel López Iturriaga🏳️‍🌈 (@mikeliturriaga) March 15, 2023

This appetizer, so representative of the Region, made up of a donut with salad and an anchovy hides a meticulous recipe to make it perfect. It was not the only dish that “El Comidista” tried. He has also shared an image of the Cierva cake that he ate at the La Peladilla confectionery, in Murcia. “My torrid romance with Murcian gastronomy continues,” he wrote on his Twitter account. The meatloaf has been the last delicacy that he has recommended to his followers: “Another pastry fantasy.”