It was a familiar sound in any decent Central European restaurant: the tapping of a chef squashing the Milanese I’d ordered. The tablecloth was a brilliant white and the bench chairs offered the same minimalist design. than some of the trendiest places in the region.

But one aspect was different: In the panoramic window across from my desk, the landscape flew past at more than 145 kilometers per hour.

I was in the dining car of a train, halfway from my house in Prague to an event in Budapest. In addition to the great service, the food was a thousand times better than i had a right to expect: an incredibly thin, crispy fried chicken schnitzel, juicy on the inside, accompanied by potato croquettes and a craft beer that had been prepared especially for the train. It was spectacular.

Dining cars are flourishing in Europe. Many now offer seasonal menus that highlight regional recipes and local producers. On some trains, standards are quite high, although prices are generally affordable, with main courses often priced from around 12 euros or around $13.

The public is delighted. On social media, fans share photos of their favorite meals on board. Insiders argue over who has the best menus, cheering for Polskie Koleje Panstwowe (PKP) in Poland, Deutsche Bahn in Germany, or Czech Railways, where I had my Milanese epiphany.

I recently took a trip that allowed me to sample a handful of dining cars. First, I did the test again with Czech Railways.

I opted for the goulash, as well as another milanesa, this time pork, with potato salad. I cooled off with a light ale from the craft brewery Pivovar Chroust, made in collaboration with another local manufacturer, Pivovar Falkon, exclusively for JLV dining cars of Czech trains. Super fruity and low in bitterness, it was an excellent, mood-elevating aperitif.

My goulash wasn’t bad either: it arrived piping hot, filled with soft chunks of beef and potato smothered in a thick paprika broth. The pork schnitzel seemed to drop a notch against the transcendental version that had inspired my interest—crunchy on the outside, but not so juicy on the inside. The potato salad redeemed the meal: a tower of well-cooked potato cubes, combined with pickle bits, hard-boiled egg and baby carrots, held together with a rich mayonnaise.

Later, I was ready to see how a Polish dining car would compare. But when I boarded the PKP train, I learned an important lesson about dining cars. “I guess they dropped it off in Poland,” the driver said. Three hours later, I got off in Vienna, starving.

From there I took the ÖBB Railjet to Zurich. The service was less attentive than in Czech Railways, which was reflected in the warm truffle and celery cream, which was otherwise creamy and filling. A regional entrée, kärntner ritschert, kicked things up a notch: a stew of pearl barley, white beans, and chunks of smoked pork. Overall it was a decent effort.

From Zurich, I boarded a Rhaetian Railway train.

A few minutes after leaving, I was sitting in the Gourmino—a hundred-year-old wood-panelled dining car—eating the first bites of my fisherman’s breakfast: cold smoked trout fillets, warm rolls, butter, jam, honey, Prosecco, and coffee, along with a croissant so hot, crispy and flaky I thought it might have been fried.

It was an experience of another order. I took a sip of my Prosecco, I had a bite of smoked trout with butter and I felt blessed as the train soared into the snowy peaks of the Alps.

On the Deutsche Bahn the next day to Karlsruhe, Germany, I tried the potato rösti with applesauce, which arrived too mushy to eat. I ate currywurst with potatoes French on another Deutsche Bahn train the next day. He knew better than anything he remembered about his hometown, Berlin. It seemed that junk food, or at least street food, might be where the Deutsche Bahn dining car shined.

I traveled more than 2,400 kilometers and spent more than 32 hours on 12 trains over the course of five days. I was much more appreciative of the dining cars, but I couldn’t help but think of what I hadn’t tried yet. He hadn’t had food on trains in Slovakia or Hungary. He hadn’t eaten on trains in Romania or Serbia.

Somewhere, I thought, was another culinary revelation.

