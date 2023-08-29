The 21-year-old New Zealander Lawson made his Formula 1 debut in Zandvoort. He finished thirteenth on Sunday, two places ahead of his Japanese teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
It is unclear how long Ricciardo will be absent exactly. “We are very happy that Daniel’s surgery went well and that he is now on the mend. We hope to see him back on the track soon,” said AlphaTauri, the team where Dutchman Nyck de Vries was sidelined this season due to disappointing results.
