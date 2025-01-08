Within the framework of CES 2025 held in Las Vegas, Honda has presented two prototypes that are part of the new 0 Series and that will hit the market in 2026: Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV.

Although we already saw a first preview a year ago in the same framework of the CES in Las Vegas, Honda has just present its new prototypes for the world premiere, already more profiled and updated, which represent the two models of its new Series 0 that The Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV will be introduced to global markets starting in 2026. At CES (January 7-10), the Japanese brand has also shown its own vehicle operating system, ASIMO OS, which will be applied to its global series of electric vehicles.

Honda 0 Saloon: light sports sedan

We already met it at CES 2024, but the brand goes one step further with this new model, still as a concept, which will be launched on the market next year. The new sports style sedan It promises a larger interior space than one would expect from its exterior dimensions.

This Honda 0 Saloon will become the flagship model of the Honda 0 Series. It will be based on the specific newly developed EV architecture and will feature a series of next-generation technologies that the brand summarizes in these three words: “Slender, Light and Ingenious.” And the 0 Saloon includes Level 3 automated driving technologybeing the first brand in the world to put it into practice. With this Level 3, the vehicle will take over the driving, allowing a driver to perform a “second task” while driving to their destination, whether it is watching a movie or connecting remotely to a meeting.

The new saloon will arrive first in the North American market in 2026, and then in other global markets, including Japan and Europe.

Honda 0 SUV: the king of interior space

The company has also presented this prototype of an electric SUVwhich will be Honda’s first 0 Series model. This model combines the versatility of a mid-size SUV with an innovative approach that maximizes interior space and visibility.

Inspired by the Space-Hub concept, this model stands out for offering a unique living experience, along with technologies designed for precise dynamic control. The model will equip 3D gyroscopic sensorstechnology that Honda has accumulated through the development of its original robotic technologies, to allow dynamism at the driver’s will on different types of layouts.

It is planned that the production model It will be introduced first in the United States in the first half of 2026 and later in Japan and Europe.

Robotic technology for Series 0

The new Honda 0 Series models will be equipped with the ASIMO OS. The ASIMO OS operating system is the technological core of the Series 0, inspired by Honda’s robotic advances. This system integrates and controls various electronic units of the vehicle, such as:

–Automated driving and ADAS: Allows safer and more reliable driving in various conditions.

–Infotainment: Provides personalized experiences and seamless connectivity.

–OTA Updates: Vehicle software is constantly evolving, adding features and services based on user preferences.

Likewise, and as we have already mentioned, Honda will rapidly expand the global application of its Level 3 automated driving (eyes-off function) through the 0 Series, to become the first car manufacturer in the world to enable eyes-off driving in all driving situations, to open up new mobility possibilities.

Based on advanced artificial intelligence models, Series 0 will enable the automated driving in increasingly diverse situations, from traffic jams on highways to complex urban traffic scenarios.

Honda’s ultimate goal is to ensure safe and efficient mobility for all, completely eliminating traffic deaths in the future.