Today the subject looks very good. Laporta has assured on many occasions that Leo Messi wants to continue at Barça and that the club is preparing a renewal offer that meets the Argentine’s claims. Ideally, the negotiations should not extend beyond June 30, the exact date on which Messi’s contract expires.
Messi claims
The Argentine footballer is willing to cut his salary to be able to continue at Barcelona for a few more years, but the offers that come from Paris and Manchester are very juicy, even more so this season in which the financial FairPlay is being much more permissive.
The player is quite clear that he wants to continue at Barcelona, and it is that he has lived there all his life. His family has been one of the key parts to convince Messi that continuity in Barcelona is the best idea. It also seems clear that Rosario wants to end his career in MLS, a circumstance that must be included in the contract he signs with Barça.
Barça offer
The offer proposed by Barcelona is a life contract in which the Argentine begins to collect an amount lower than what he currently charges for two seasons. At the end of these two campaigns, he would go to MLS where, in addition to playing in a team, he would act as an ambassador for the club. Once he finished his football career, he would return to the club of his life to occupy a position within the sports organization chart, thus compensating for the proposed salary reduction.
At this point we can be quite optimistic about its continuity. The next objective of the board of directors and the Argentine along with their representatives is to establish that figure that will be collected from this season. When there is an agreement in this regard, the renewal of 10, the usual, of the best footballer in history, can be officially announced.
Leave a Reply