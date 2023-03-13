With pollFeyenoord, Ajax, PSV or AZ: who will be champion in the premier league? The battle for the national title is approaching its climax, with three clubs chasing the leader from Rotterdam. View the remaining program of the top clubs below.
Poll
Who will be champion?
- Feyenoord (66%)
- Ajax (30%)
- A-Z (2%)
- PSV (3%)
AZ set a good example against FC Groningen on Saturday evening by winning 1-0. Ajax also made no mistakes on Sunday afternoon. The team from Amsterdam had little trouble with SC Heerenveen and booked a 2-4 victory. PSV had to fear a disgrace against SC Cambuur, but the last team was defeated 5-2. Feyenoord also struggled at home against FC Volendam. The team from Rotterdam fought their way to a 2-1 victory.
Feyenoord
• Ajax (away, Sunday March 19)
• Sparta (away, Sunday April 2)
• RKC (at home, Sunday 9 April)
• Cambuur (away, Sunday 16 April)
• FC Utrecht (home, Sunday 23 April)
• Excelsior (away, Sunday 7 May)
• Go Ahead Eagles (home, Sunday 14 May)
• FC Emmen (away, Sunday 21 May)
• Vitesse (home, Sunday 28 May)
Ajax
• Feyenoord (home, Sunday 19 March)
• Go Ahead Eagles (out, Sunday, April 2)
• Fortuna Sittard (home, Sunday 9 April)
• FC Emmen (home, Sunday 16 April)
• PSV (away, Sunday 23 April)
• AZ (home, Saturday 6 May)
• FC Groningen (away, Sunday 14 May)
• FC Utrecht (home, Sunday 21 May)
• FC Twente (away, Sunday 28 May)
AZ
• FC Twente (away, Sunday 19 March)
• Heerenveen (home, Saturday 1 April)
• Sparta (home, Sunday 9 April)
• Fortuna Sittard (away, Sunday 16 April)
• RKC (home, Sunday 23 April)
• Ajax (away, Saturday 6 May)
• FC Emmen (home, Sunday 14 May)
• NEC (off, Sunday, May 21)
• PSV (home, Sunday 28 May)
goal alert
Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.
PSV
• Vitesse (away, Sunday 19 March)
• NEC (off, Saturday, April 1)
• Excelsior (home, Saturday 8 April)
• FC Volendam (away, Sunday 16 April)
• Ajax (home, Sunday 23 April)
• Sparta (away, Saturday 6 May)
• Fortuna Sittard (home, Sunday 14 May)
• Heerenveen (home, Sunday 21 May)
• AZ (away, Sunday 28 May)
Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.
Program premier league
Premier league standings
Premier League numbers
View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!
Premier league statistics
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#remaining #program #title #candidates #premier #league
Leave a Reply