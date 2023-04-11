With pollAfter today, six more rounds are scheduled in the Eredivisie. This is the remaining program of the top 4.
Feyenoord
• Cambuur (away, Sunday 16 April)
• FC Utrecht (home, Sunday 23 April)
• Excelsior (away, Sunday 7 May)
• Go Ahead Eagles (home, Sunday 14 May)
• FC Emmen (away, Sunday 21 May)
• Vitesse (home, Sunday 28 May)
Ajax
• FC Emmen (home, Sunday 16 April)
• PSV (away, Sunday 23 April)
• AZ (home, Saturday 6 May)
• FC Groningen (away, Sunday 14 May)
• FC Utrecht (home, Sunday 21 May)
• FC Twente (away, Sunday 28 May)
PSV
• FC Volendam (away, Sunday 16 April)
• Ajax (home, Sunday 23 April)
• Sparta (away, Saturday 6 May)
• Fortuna Sittard (home, Sunday 14 May)
• Heerenveen (home, Sunday 21 May)
• AZ (away, Sunday 28 May)
AZ
• Fortuna Sittard (away, Sunday 16 April)
• RKC (home, Sunday 23 April)
• Ajax (away, Saturday 6 May)
• FC Emmen (home, Sunday 14 May)
• NEC (off, Sunday, May 21)
• PSV (home, Sunday 28 May)
