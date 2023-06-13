Dragon Ball Z, the legendary anime and manga series created by Akira Toriyama, has left an indelible mark on popular culture worldwide. Since its debut, it has become a global phenomenon, capturing the imagination of millions of fans around the world. The epic story of Goku and his friends fighting powerful enemies and seeking power has resonated with people of all ages and cultural backgrounds.

Dragon Ball Z It has not only influenced the anime and manga genre, but has also made its mark in music, video games, fashion, and film. Its charismatic characters, spectacular battles, and values ​​of friendship, self-improvement, and protection of the universe have transcended cultural barriers, becoming an iconic symbol of popular culture. The lasting influence of Dragon Ball Z it is a testament to his importance and his legacy in the history of animation and entertainment.

But generally, when it comes to Dragon Ball Zthere is talk of Goku and Vegeta, however, there are “secondary” characters who have a large number of fans, including Piccolo and Cell who have a relationship that many fans overlooked and that was recently confirmed by the creator of the series, Akira Toriyama.

It turns out that the decision Cell for holding a tournament that decides the fate of the Earth, was conceived based on the genetic information that he himself Cell got from Piccolo. If not for this, the Cell tournament would not have existed and there would have had to be another argument to generate a conflict.

Via: 3D Games