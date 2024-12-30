Rafael He is already recovering after being discharged from the hospital last Friday. And the singer had to be admitted urgently while recording a special of ‘La Revuelta’ (La 1) for what seemed to be a stroke, however, after ten days the medical team that treated him was admitted to the hospital. 12 de Octubre de Madrid offered the artist’s diagnosis through a statement. A news that shook the newsrooms of the media and led everyone to be interested in the illness that the singer was suffering from. Well, days after Raphael left the hospital, ‘Espejo Público’ (Antena 3) has revealed the place where he ‘shelter‘the singer with his family.

‘Espejo Público’ started the week with one more day of interest in the state of health of Rafael. Thus, Gema López, co-host of the morning show on the Atresmedia network, told the audience what she knew about the singer.

«Rafael “He is already at home after being discharged last Friday from the 12 de Octubre hospital,” the ‘Espejo Público’ journalist began by saying. “Well, we have entered his home, that shelter, the place where these days he meets with his entire family and we are going to show him all those images,” noted the journalist who urged the audience to continue. the program to the ‘More Mirror’ section to find out what the «shelter», in which the artist was recovering.

We didn’t have to wait long to see how the social chronicle team of ‘Espejo Público’ took their seats and went on to bring to light the place where Rafael was recovering from his problem health. “He takes refuge in his home in Boadilla del Monte with his wife and children who have been very attentive to him all these days,” said Gema López, who delved into the images that the Antena 3 morning show had. “And, Today, we want to show you more information about Raphael’s home. A house that has 2,400 square meters of plot and in which the cameras were able to enter with Susanna Griso,” said the journalist who offered images of the interview that the communicator had conducted in 2016 with the singer in ‘Two days and one night’ .









In the video recovered from the newspaper archive, Rafael attended Susanna Griso in her residence. Thus, in the images broadcast by ‘Espejo Público’, rooms were shown such as the hall, the kitchen, the living room or the “study” in which he had “all the prizes and things”, as the artist himself pointed out to the communicative, without forgetting that the house has an elevator. “It’s a pleasure not to go up the stairs,” said Raphael.

With the review of ‘shelter‘ of Rafael carried out Gema López reacted immediately. “She shows her entire house… She doesn’t hide her favorite corners,” the journalist concluded before the ‘Espejo Público’ cameras.

Information that moments later was also echoed by ‘Mañaneros’ on La 1 and which added an important piece of information. “The dwelling It is nothing excessive. Of course, it is not registered in the name of Rafael Martos but to the name of his wife, Natalia Figueroa.