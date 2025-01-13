Winter is the worst enemy of the lips, since the cold and wind dehydrate the skin, which, without a doubt, affects this delicate area. Therefore, if we want avoid dryness and mouthfeel We must follow certain guidelines recommended by specialists. And, in this combination, lipstick seems to be ruled out, since its application will reveal chapped lips.

Of course, we know that stopping using this cosmetic is not an option. We love it highlight this part of our facewith discreet tones (or not!) for everyday use and with different options for special occasions. So we have no choice but to look for a solution that allows us to continue showing off our lipsticks favorites.

Of course, we have found it and it consists of adding hyaluronic acid to the lips. This compound has been postulated as one of the sector’s favorites beauty for its ability to hydrate, regenerate and delay aging. And no, we are not talking about adding an extra cosmetic to our toiletry bag, but rather opting for one that includes this active ingredient in its formulation.

3ina Hyaluronic Acid Lipstick

Our solution is to turn to one of our favorite brands in cosmetics, 3ina, a company whose cosmetics cause a sensation on social networks. But, in this case, it is worth paying attention to the virality… and taking advantage of its affordable prices! In fact, her lipstick is one of the most famous.

This lipstick is available in 15 shades. 3ina





Of course, in this case, we stick with their long-lasting matte liquid lipstick, The Longwear Lipstick, which is also available in its famous range of colors (503 included!). What we love about this model is that it is filled with hyaluronic acid spheres, which provides a hydrating formula that prevents dryness. And this is a must in a permanent lipstick.

In addition, offering hydration to the lips allows for a juicy appearance throughout the day, which is also influenced by its creamy texture. Specifically, this 3ina proposal promises 12-hour long wear of a highly pigmented matte finish with velvety texture.





How long does it take for hyaluronic acid to take effect?

The effect of this hyaluronic acid lipstick on the lips is immediate, since it offers a feeling of juiciness as soon as you apply it. In addition, its formulation with spheres of this active ingredient allows the lips to remain hydrated throughout the day, facing the effects of cold and wind.

