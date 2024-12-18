Real Madrid defeated Pachuca in the final this Wednesday, becoming champion of the Intercontinental Cup. A victory achieved with Mbappé’s goal in the first half, and those of Rodrygo and Vinicius, from a penalty, after the break.

The set of Santiago Bernabeu lifts his ninth title as world champion (under the names of Intercontinental Cup and Club World Cup) from a trophy that two other Spanish teams have also lifted throughout history: Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

Since the Club World Cup was established in 2005 (it had a previous edition in 2000), Real Madrid – with five titles – is the team that has won the trophy the most times. If we add the record of the Intercontinental Cup, from 1960 to 2004 and reactivated in 2024, the total conquests of the white club are 9, thus being the team that has won world championships the most times. After Real Madrid’s victory this Wednesday, this is how the Intercontinental Cup record looks:





9 titles: Real Madrid. 4 titles: Milan and Bayern. 3 titles: Barcelona, ​​Inter de Porto Alegre, Peñarol, Nacional, Boca and Sao Paulo. 2 titles: Independiente, Juventus, Santos, Porto, Corinthians, Ajax and Manchester United 1 title: Atlético de Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Feyenoord, Olimpia, Gremio, River, Flamengo, E. Roja, City, Inter, Estudiantes, Vélez and Dortmund.

