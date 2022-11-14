The video game industry has been quite strong in the last couple of months, with powerful titles like Gotham Knights, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and some more. And now, the best-selling games of the month of October have been revealed, including titles from this month as well as from previous months or years.

First we have the receipt of earnings, where it seems that the percentage has been reduced. Here you can check it:

– Video game hardware dollar sales fell 10% in October compared to a year ago

– PlayStation 5 was October’s best-selling video game hardware in both units and dollars.

– October video game content sales grew 2% vs. YA

– Eight of the top 20 best-selling premium games of October 2022 were new releases

– Spending on accessories in October decreased 8% compared to a year ago

For its part, here are the 20 best-selling video games of the month:

1.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

2.- Gotham Knights

3.- FIFA 23

4.- Madden NFL 23

5.- NHL 23

6.- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

7.- Person 5

8.- NBA 2K23

9.- Bayonetta 3

10. Elden Ring

11.- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

12.- Splatoon 3

13.- Minecraft

14.- Star Ocean: The Divine Force

15. Grounded

16.- Dragon Ball: The Breakers

17.- PGA Tour 2K23

18.- Nintendo Switch Sports

19.- NieR: Automata

20.- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

It is worth mentioning, that devices like Playstation 5 They are already on the rise, something positive after the part of scarce consoles in the different stores. That makes platforms like Xbox Series X/S are relegated to second place. This even though Nintendo OLED switch in the edition of Pokemon It practically sold out in the first 3 days.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: The games industry is certainly getting a good reception, but now that launch things are going to calm down, the numbers may not increase too much. Of course, black friday is this November, so you can even triple things, as long as the inventory is large.