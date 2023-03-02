The year 1963 is very important for the automotive industry. Porsche shows the first 911 to the public and Ferruccio Lamborghini founds Automobili Lamborghini SpA. Now, exactly sixty years later, the two still exist. Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary with a meeting in Japan. So many Lamborghinis drive at the same time on the Suzuka circuit that the procession sets an official record.

You see copies of the Urus and the Aventador, but also Miuras and Diablos. A total of 251 Lamborghinis are taking part in the parade around the track. We won’t cut corners and say the other Lambos were probably broken. The procession breaks an official Guinness World Record for ‘most driving Lamborghinis at one time’.

Lambo boss Stephan Winkelman may receive the certificate: ‘I am very happy to be able to experience the special moment of receiving a Guinness World Record in an important year like this.’ During the celebration, the Lambos also drove past some sights in Japan. That results in a parking lot full of Lamborghinis. What to do next year in Zandvoort?