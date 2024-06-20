The government of the Community of Madrid decided to award the International Medal to President Javier Milei to recognize “the historical, cultural, linguistic and economic ties” of Argentina with this Spanish autonomous region.

According to the criteria of

The president of Madrid, the conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will present the distinction this Friday to Milei after meeting with him at the regional government headquarters.

It will be during a second trip by the South American president to Spain, without it being planned on this occasion that he will meet with any national authority, at a time of tension between the Spanish and Argentine governments.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of Madrid. Photo:AFP / Community of Madrid Share

In a session of the regional Parliament of Madrid, Díaz Ayuso assured this Thursday that he is not “to blame” for Milei making an “institutional” trip and not meeting with the Spanish Government. which has caused “a democratic crisis and which constantly insults”.

This is how he referred to the open crisis between both countries due to the cross-attacks between Milei and the president of the Spanish Government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, and several of his ministers.

He wants to give a medal to those who insult and attack Spain

The Spanish Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, suggested in early May that Milei takes “substances”; and The Argentine president called Sánchez’s wife “corrupt” at an event by the Spanish right-wing party Vox held in Madrid on May 19.

The Spanish Government reacted by withdrawing its ambassador from Buenos Aires after the Argentine president did not apologize for that statement.

The spokesperson for the Madrid socialists, Juan Lobato, This Thursday, he reproached Díaz Ayuso for meeting with Milei because he is in “constant provocation” and wants to “give a medal to those who insult and attack Spain.”

In a statement, the Madrid executive explains that “48,000 citizens of Argentina currently live in the region” and that “there are 72 companies in Spain from this country, of which 36 are located in Madrid”, which in turn receives “the 97% of Argentine investment that arrives in Spain.”

Pedro Sánchez, during the electoral event in Gijón. Photo:José Luis Cereijido/ EFE Share

According to the 2022 municipal register, 12,915 people of Argentine nationality lived in Madrid, the eighteenth most represented in the region behind Romania, Morocco, Venezuela, Colombia, China, Peru, Italy, Ecuador, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Portugal, Bulgaria, France, Bolivia, Brazil and Poland.

The International Medal of the Community of Madrid was created in 2017 and was previously received by the Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó (2020), the president of the European Committee of Regions Apostolos Tzitzikostas (2021), the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelensky (2022) and the Ecuadorian president Daniel Noboa (2023).

This decoration “is awarded as a gesture of courtesy, recognition and respect of Madrid citizens to representatives of other countries.” and to the highest dignitaries of international organizations and the European Union”, as provided in the regional regulations for honorary distinctions.

Spanish government criticizes meeting of Díaz Ayuso and Javier Milei

The Spanish Government, for its part, regretted that the regional president of Madrid, the conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso, “shows profound disloyalty towards the institutions” for not informing her of her meeting this Friday with the president of Argentina.

According to diplomatic sources, the Foreign Action and Service Law obliges the presidents of the autonomous communities (regions), such as Díaz Ayuso, to inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when they meet with foreign leaders.

By not communicating this meeting, Díaz Ayuso “shows profound disloyalty,” these sources point out.and they emphasize that “it is surprising and anomalous” that Milei has not requested to meet with the head of the national Executive, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, on this visit to Spain or on the previous one.

Javier Mile during his speech at the Vox political convention “Europa Viva 24”, in Madrid. Photo:EFE Share

Furthermore, they make ugly Milei “has shown a repeated attitude of seeking confrontation and offense” to Spanish institutions and democracy. This is something “unprecedented in international relations and diplomatic practices between nations,” they emphasize.

The Government trusts that the Argentine president “will live up to” his people and “respect Spanish institutions, as the head of state that he is.”

“He did not do it on his previous visit. We hope that it will be like this now, due to the good relationship and the fraternal and historical affection between both peoples,” they conclude.