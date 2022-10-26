A TikTok user who calls herself @desigirleatstheworldhas shared a Indian formula that promises to end hangover symptoms And the best thing is that it can be prepared at home with only four ingredients.

The woman has made the video using only four ingredients: coconut water, lemon, mineral water and black salt. This simple recipe, according to the woman, has managed to cure all the discomfort of a hangover the day after drinking alcohol.

As a first step in preparing this drink, she filled a glass or large container with mineral water and then added a few drops of coconut water, then put the lemon in the microwave for 10 seconds to soften the peel and make it easier to squeeze, and poured the half to the mixture and finally added a little black salt. She stirred the mixture a little and drank it.

The ingredients of the mixture help in the following ways:

Black salt helps relieve muscle spasms, reduce swelling and control and lose weight.

Mineral water helps improve digestion and ensures proper hydration.

Coconut water, for its part, contributes to the hydration capacity and the health of the heart.

Lime, or lemon, is rich in vitamin C and thus known to help improve immunity, and the juice also gives the drink a tangy taste.

This mixture can help relieve excess alcoholalthough the best way to prevent them is to avoid consuming them in excess.

what is hangover

Hangover refers to a set of symptoms that occur as a result of drinking too much alcohol. Characteristic symptoms include tiredness, weakness, thirst, headache, muscle pain, nausea, stomach pain, vertigo, sensitivity to light and noise, anxiety, irritability, sweating, and high blood pressure. Hangovers can vary from person to person.

Hangover symptoms peak when the blood alcohol concentration returns to approximately zero. Symptoms can last 24 hours or more.

Hangovers can be painful and dangerous. During a hangover, people’s attention, decision-making, and muscular coordination can be impaired. Also, the ability to perform important tasks, such as driving, operating machinery, or caring for others, may be negatively affected.