Obtaining a visa to enter the United States has become one of the main objectives of Colombians who want to visit that country for tourism or business.

However, To access this document you must have an interview with a foreign consul, who asks a series of questions to determine if the person is eligible to carry a US visa.

And while it is true that thousands of Colombians have obtained the document in recent years; There are others who receive a negative response from embassy officials to travel to the United States.



The visa application process begins with the online application for the document DS 160which must be completed by the person who wants to travel, without the help of intermediaries.

For this requirement, the embassy has provided a step-by-step tutorial that will help speed up the process to complete the form and continue with scheduling the appointment.

However, The interview with the consul is perhaps one of the most important moments in the visa process; since their responses could influence the foreign agent’s determination.

Visa for the United States.

Expert advice

Through his TikTok account, Carlos Olarte, a lawyer specializing in immigration matters, explained what is one of the reasons why you could receive a negative response in your visa application.

According to the expert, many applicants receive a paper that says “we regret to inform you that we have denied your visa for reason 214B”, which means that the applicant did not demonstrate sufficient reasons to stay in Colombia.

“It means that you were not strong in the roots you have in your country of origin. Roots means work, property, family, profession, studies or other factors”, comments Olarte.

According to your experiencethe immigration consul will give the key questions so that the applicants can answer properly and demonstrate that they have intentions of returning to Colombia.

One of the answers suggested by the lawyer to the question of what is the purpose for traveling to the United States, the applicant must answer that ““I am a lawyer, I am a doctor, I have a company, I have a business, and during the vacation period I want to go to the United States.”

Another response suggested by the expert is to specify that the period in which they will be in the foreign country is that allowed by the “multiple occupations to leave Colombia”.

