It was in 2023 when the Spanish Data Protection Association (AEPD) imposed a fine of 300 euros on a citizen who had installed an electronic peephole on the door of his house, this being the first time that a fine of this type was imposed in our country.

Digital peepholes are a very widespread home security accessory in some parts of the world, especially in the US, while in Spain these types of peepholes are not yet so popular, but they do exist.

These serve to record and control everyone who passes by or knocks on your doorand while this is totally legal, there are cases where You may have a run-in with the law.

It is true that There have never been any problems with the installation of these peepholesor at least the cases that have occurred have normally been filed, but there is always a first time for everything.

According to the AEPD, they have decided fine 300 euros to a citizen for installing an electronic peephole on the door of his home. The key is that He did not have the consent of his neighbors to install itbut do I need consent over something I put on my property?

Why has the sanction been imposed?

If throughout all this time, the AEPD had never imposed fines of this type, why in this case? The answer is very simple, since in this case we are telling you about the owner I don’t respect the privacy of your neighbors.

This is because when installing the sight glass He did not take into account that his range of vision also recorded his neighbor’s door who, upon realizing it, reported him for having installed the peephole without his prior consent.

“The installed cameras cannot obtain images of a third party’s private space and/or public space without duly accredited justified cause, nor can they affect the privacy of passersby who move freely through the area” can be read in the published resolution.

Installing cameras in your home is totally legal, but if they point to common areas, by law you need the support of 60% of your neighborhood community to install it. Now, this man will have to pay a fine of 300 euros in addition to remove the camera from the peephole or reorient it so that it is not pointing at the neighbor’s house or other common areas. Failure to do so could result in greater sanctions and consequences.