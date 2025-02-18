Jessica Bueno and Litingo moved to Seville shortly after leaving Big Brother VIPwhere they met. The couple has been living several months happy and with economic slack, but After the last movement of the Sevillian, the alarms have jumped.

The singer He has published on a page of sale of second -hand products many of his girlfriend’s furniture. Social networks have not taken to realize and ask the couple for this event, until, finally, he has explained why they have made this drastic decision.

With the intention of avoiding misunderstandings, the model explained: “Before you start creating stories that I am selling my furniture, the reality is that there is no beyond here, in this house, in which I live in Seville, I have all furnished with Bilbao furniture“

“If at any time I return to my house of the town, that of the Morales, these furniture would go there because they are mine,” he continued. “Or I get rid of some furniture from there or from here. And those here are newer, because those of my people, that I do not use them so much, I put them on sale, “he concluded.

However, his followers were still surprised, why had he used Litingo’s account and not his? “I have uploaded a lot of things in Luis’s profile because I don’t have an account. It’s the first time I do“He clarified.

In addition, the influencer He has claimed the importance of giving things a second life: “I would love to stay because they are unused, but I have brought many things that I had in Bilbao … I have to make space, I’m sorry. I would love to have another life. “