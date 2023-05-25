With videoFrits Philips, former director of the company of the same name, had a great influence on the city of Eindhoven. But he also had a big finger in the political circle in The Hague. For example, he ensured that the technical university was built in Eindhoven and not, as intended, in Arnhem.
In the online video series De Philips Dynastie, Sander Schimmelpenninck and Eline Hintzen, great-granddaughter of Frits Philips, go in search of his legacy. Schimmelpenninck wonders why the Philips family has never been in the Quote 500 and where the assets have gone.
In the series it becomes clear how great the power of the businessman was. As the uncrowned king of Eindhoven, he arranged the GP, sports facilities and music lessons for his employees. The city was enriched with buildings and institutions such as a university. Curious about what he’s done? Watch it in the new episode of De Philips Dynastie.
