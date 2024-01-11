If someone gets fired, there has to be a reason for it, right? That certainly applies to Steiner at Haas.

It was a shock yesterday when the news broke that Guenther Steiner had been fired from the Haas Formula 1 team with immediate effect. A striking and sympathetic man being sent away is always something to swallow.

The rumor mill immediately went into overdrive. Because why was Steiner kicked out by Gene Haas? Had he been peddling to Andretti's team? Had he cursed a little too much in Drive to Survive? Or was there something else going on.

Well, that last one. Something else is going on.

This is the reason Steiner was fired from Haas

F1.com had a conversation with Mr. Haas and the reason for Steiner's dismissal is actually very simple. He didn't perform well enough. According to Haas, it is not all Steiner's fault, but he is largely responsible for the team's poor results.

Last season Haas finished tenth. Which sounds less bad than the very last one, but is still really the same. The two cars only managed 12 points in all races combined. For comparison, Max has already achieved that in half a race. According to Haas, it was a great opportunity to shake up the team and send the team boss away.

Gene Haas found it a difficult decision to dismiss Steiner, because he thinks he is a beautiful person and likes him. But finishing last in the championship is not good enough. So that's clear, get out Guenther…

We will wonder whether Haas will achieve success with another team boss? We have a hard time about it.

