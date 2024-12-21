Almost all drivers in Spain are knowledgeable about the location of the gasoline or diesel tank in their respective cars, and it is essential to know it in order to refuel and go to one pump or another. But the truth is that not all car models on the market have it in the same place, since there are some that have it. to the right and others to the left.

For many users, the reason for these location changes depending on the make and model of the car is a mystery, but everything has a reason. Therefore, where the car manufacturers place the fuel tank is thought out down to the smallest detail. Of course, if you have just bought a vehicle and you have not yet remembered which side it is on, there is a infallible trick to know.

Driver protection is the key

Sometimes the tanks are placed on one side or the other of the car simply because of the own vehicle design, although in the vast majority of cases everything has to do with a single reason, and that is protect the driver as much as possible of the automobile. Many manufacturers believe that it is much less dangerous for users refuel from the passenger side than the one on the steering wheel, and hence they install it on the opposite side.

A driver refueling his car with an approved fuel container. Getty Images

In this way, European cars, which have the left hand drive (with the exception of the United Kingdom and Ireland), they usually have built-in gasoline or diesel tanks on the right, while those from countries where is on the right, such as Japan, they will have it to the left. Therefore, depending on the origin of the vehicle, it will be located in one part or another.





Yes indeed, is not the only factor which determines where the tank is located, as some automakers consider it to be too much more convenient to refuel from the driver’s side, and they carry it in that part. If you have doubts about knowing if it is in one area or another, there is a trick that will help you know: all you need to do is look at the witness table.

How to know which side the fuel tank is on

Among all the icons, you have to look, of course, at the one that indicates the level of gasoline you have. The fountain that appears is usually have an arrow, which indicates whether the fuel tank is to the left or to the right of the automobile. You just have to look carefully to discover (or remember) which side of the car it is located on.