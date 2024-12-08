Something very common for couples who have just become parents is to put a sign or sticker on the car that reads “Baby on board!”normally installed on the rear window.

In theory, many assume that this is to signal to others that it is appropriate drive a little more carefully and to encourage others to be more patient too.

But apparently this isn’t the only reason the “Baby on Board!” sign exists. On TikTok, the user @pentagrammotorsport, a motor sports expert based in the northeast of England, asked: “Are you misusing the ‘Baby on Board!’ sign? Do you realize how these things are supposed to work?”

“Is it there to say ‘I have a baby in the car, so I may be a little distracted’?” Actually, it’s not for that“, continues the author of the video.

“This is a signal to the emergency services. If they find your car in an accident, you passed out inside the vehicle or overturned down an embankment, this is a signal to tell them that They must remain in place to search and find the baby who was on board. That is the purpose of this sign,” says the content creator.

In fact, the tiktoker Explains leaving it stuck to the rearview mirror window all the time could be a problem, because emergency services might assume that you have a child in the car.

#real #goal #Baby #Board #signs #cars