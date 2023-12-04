In May 2023, Benjamin Lanyon, a professor at the University of Innsbruck (Austria), took a giant step toward creating a new type of internet: he transferred information over a 50-kilometer optical fiber using the principles of physics. quantum.

In quantum physics, information is not organized into units of data—binary digits—stored and processed by computers, as is the case with the current global computer network. Quantum physics studies the properties and interactions of molecules, atoms, and even smaller particles, such as electrons and photons.

Quantum bits, or qubits, open the door to the possibility of transmitting information more securely, given that particles change state simply by observing and measuring them. This means that any act of espionage would always be detected. Lanyon says his work makes quantum internet feasible at the metropolitan level, after which its use over longer intercity distances would be addressed. “We can conceive it on a big city scale,” he points out.

This breakthrough is the result of a research project funded by the European Union whose objective is to bring the quantum internet closer. This project, called Quantum Internet Alliance (QIA) brings together research institutes and companies from all over Europe. The initiative will receive funds from the European Union worth 24 million euros over a period of three and a half years that will end in March 2026.

“It is not about replacing the classic internet, but about working together,” explains German Stephanie Wehner, QIA coordinator and professor of Quantum Information at the Delft University of Technology (Netherlands). “We are not going to replace Netflix,” she adds. Entanglement is a basic concept of quantum physics. If two particles are entangled, regardless of the spatial distance between them, they will have similar properties; For example, both will have the same “spin” measurement, a quantum version of the direction in which the particles spin.

The spin state of the particles is not defined until they are observed. Until then, they are in multiple states, a phenomenon called “superposition.” It is by observing them that the state of both particles is known.

Infinite possibilities

This concept is useful in the field of communications security. Anyone trying to hack a quantum transmission would leave an obvious footprint, causing a change in the state of an observed particle.

“We can use the properties of quantum entanglement to achieve a secure means of communication whose security is demonstrable, even if the hacker also has a quantum computer,” says Wehner. The level of communications security that a quantum internet network would provide would open up a very wide range of applications that go far beyond what the classic internet allows.

In medicine, for example, the physics of entanglement enables a level of clock synchronization that can improve telesurgery. “If we want to perform a surgical operation on a remote node, it must be perfectly synchronized to avoid making mistakes,” says Wehner.

Astronomy could also benefit from this advance. Telescopes that carry out long-distance observations could “use the quantum internet to generate entanglements between sensors and obtain a much better image of the sky,” adds Wehner.

Another example is ATMs. Currently, if an ATM breaks down while a user is withdrawing money, the machine might assume that cash has not been dispensed, while another dispenser might record that it has been withdrawn. With a quantum internet this discrepancy would disappear. Many of the applications of the quantum internet will probably not be known until the technology is created. “It offers a whole host of new possibilities for making precise measurements of space and time, as well as studying how the world and the universe works,” says Lanyon.

Remote testing

The complicated thing now is to expand the quantum internet to use many particles over long distances. Lanyon and his team have also shown that communication not between individual particles but between trains of particles—in this case, light particles called photons—accelerates entanglement between quantum nodes.

“If you send a single photon at a time, you have to wait the time it takes to travel from one point to another,” he explained. “But if this is done with trains of many photons, it is possible to increase the speed of entanglement between quantum nodes over the distances we want.” The ultimate goal is to considerably expand the range of the quantum nodes, perhaps 500 kilometers, and create a prototype of a quantum internet that can connect cities that are very distant from each other, as the different nodes of the classic internet do to create a global network.

Although a quantum internet for specialized applications could exist as early as 2029, experts are cautious about predicting when a full version for a wide range of uses could be available. “This is a very complicated issue,” says Wehner. While QIA proposes the components and systems of the quantum internet, Europe is working to develop quantum computers themselves.

In June 2023, an EU public-private partnership called the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking announced that six European countries Germany, Czechia, Spain, France, Italy and Poland would have quantum computers. The aim is to ensure that Europe is at the forefront of the quantum technologies revolution. Quantum computers will have unprecedented computing capacity with multiple applications, such as the possibility of deciphering the cryptographic algorithms on which the security of most exchanges on the current Internet is based.

A very studied field

It is expected that half of the most used cryptographic systems can be cracked before the end of the decade and Europe is by no means the only interested party. China and the United States have made their own advances in quantum computing and the quantum internet in recent years.

Returning to infrastructure, Europe has taken another path. Is developing a space and terrestrial infrastructure integrated technology for secure communications, a key component of the quantum internet. “I am proud to say that we are leaders in many fields,” commented Wehner. Although much remains to be done in all interested countries, the possible benefits allow us to boast new advances and innovations in the short term.

“New applications of quantum networks are being developed at a fairly rapid pace,” Lanyon explained.

(The English version of this article was updated on October 12, 2023 to correct one word in the quote from Stephanie Wehner in the thirteenth paragraph. The correct word is probably [demostrable] rather probably [probable])

The research described in this article has been funded by EU funds. Article originally published in horizonthe European Union Research and Innovation Review.

